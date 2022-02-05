Data story: India logs 127,952 new cases; test positivity rate drops to 8%

India on Saturday reported a net decrease of 103,921 in active cases to take its count to 1,331,648. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.78 per cent (one in 56). The country is tenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 127,952 cases to take its total caseload to 42,080,664 from 41,952,712 — an increase of 0.3%. And, with 1,059 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 501,114, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 4,753,081 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,689,817,199. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 40,247,902 — or 95.64 per cent of total caseload — with 230,814 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,222,423 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.78% of all active cases globally (one in every 56 active cases), and 8.73% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,689,817,199 vaccine doses. That is 4015.66 per cent of its total caseload, and 120.61 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 7 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net decrease of 103,921, compared with 98,352 on Friday.

With 230,814 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.64%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.19%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.32%), Nagaland (2.12%), and Maharashtra (1.84%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 231,873 — 1,059 deaths and 230,814 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.46%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.4%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 227.6 days, and for deaths at 327.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (38089), Karnataka (14950), Maharashtra (13840), Tamil Nadu (9916), and Madhya Pradesh (6516).

India on Friday conducted 1,603,856 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 737,932,233. The test positivity rate recorded was 8%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7782640), Kerala (6211116), Karnataka (3875724), Tamil Nadu (3397238), and Andhra Pradesh (2297369).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 13840 new cases to take its tally to 7782640.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 38089 cases to take its tally to 6211116.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 14950 cases to take its tally to 3875724.

Tamil Nadu has added 9916 cases to take its tally to 3397238.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 4198 to 2297369.

Uttar Pradesh has added 3766 cases to take its tally to 2038222.

West Bengal has added 1523 cases to take its tally to 2003692.

Delhi has added 2272 cases to take its tally to 1840919.