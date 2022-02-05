Severe Covid patients had less access to monoclonal antibody therapy

-
ALSO READ
No need for Covid booster doses in India at this stage, say experts
GST Council defers hike in rates on textiles from 5% to 12%
GST Council defers rate hike in textiles, refers issues to ministers group
Notice to Centre on plea for disclosure of vaccines' clinical trials data
Covid-19: Roche develops new research test kits for Omicron variant
-
Due to unequal distribution, people over the age 65 at the highest risk for severe Covid-19 have often been the least likely to receive monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), according to new research.
Monoclonal antibodies are very effective at treating mild to moderate Covid-19 infection among non-hospitalised patients. But during the pandemic, mAbs have been in short supply.
"Monoclonal antibodies should first go to patients at the highest risk of death from Covid-19, but the opposite happened -- the healthiest patients were the most likely to get treatment," said Michael Barnett, Assistant Professor at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
"Unfortunately, our federal and state system for distributing these drugs has failed our most vulnerable patients," he added.
In the study, published online in JAMA, the team looked at data from more than 1.9 million Medicare beneficiaries who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 between November 2020 and August 2021.
They found that among Medicare beneficiaries who weren't hospitalised or who didn't pass away within seven days of their diagnosis, only 7.2 per cent received mAb therapy.
The likelihood of receiving mAbs was higher among those with fewer chronic conditions -- 23.2 per cent of those with no chronic conditions received mAbs, versus people with several chronic conditions, respectively.
"We need new approaches to prevent these inequities from happening again with newer treatments on the horizon," said Barnett.
According to health experts, the highly effective therapy shouldn't be used unnecessarily on people.
It should be used only among those above 65 years, with a Body Mass Index higher than 35, diabetics, chronic kidney disease patients, immunosuppressed individuals.
It can also be used among people below 55, if they are patients of hypertension, chronic lung disease; and even in children aged below 12 years, and having a BMI higher than 35.
--IANS
rvt/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU