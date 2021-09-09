Activist Anna Hazare warns of agitation for Lokayukta in Maharashtra

-
Activist Anna Hazare on Thursday said he would launch an agitation if the Maharashtra government did not enact a Lokayukta Act and appoint an independent anti-corruption ombudsman.
Despite "repeated reminders" to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his deputy Ajit Pawar and others about holding further meetings of the committee set up to draft the legislation, there was no response, Hazare alleged in a press release.
The state government was deliberately avoiding holding meetings, he alleged.
"There is a lot of corruption in the state and the state government should take steps to curtail it. Presently, the Lokayukta is chosen by the chief minister. Since the Lokayukta does not have autonomy, he is not powerful. In such a situation, where will the common man seek justice? Hazare asked.
Perhaps time has come for him "to steer a non-violent agitation at the age of 85 years", he said, appealing volunteers across the state to "get ready for a mass agitation.
