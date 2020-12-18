Adani puts out ad campaign to counter defamation in farmers agitation

-
The Adani Group is in firefighting mode with advertisement blitzkrieg in north Indian and Punjab publications saying that it is unfortunate that a company working for farmer welfare is being defamed by vested interests.
In full page ads in Punjab publications, Adani Group has asked the people to raise their voice against this disinformation campaign.
Adani has responded to "lies" and propaganda as part of the ongoing farmer agitation narrative which say that Adani buys directly from farmers and indulges in hoarding. It has also countered the narrative that Adani is exploiting the farmers through contract farming. It has also dispelled talk about Adani acquiring agricultural land on a large scale.
The Adani Group has explained in no uncertain terms that they are merely managing the storage silos -- and the grains stored in them belongs to the Food Corporation of India.
The Adani group has said that it is not engaged in buying grains from farmers, nor does it engage in contract farming and it is not acquiring farm land.
Adani said the group neither buys food nor fixes the price of food grains from farmers. The company involved in this trade related to the port to energy business said that it only develops and operates silo storage silos for Food Corporation of India (FCI). it said, "The company has no role in deciding the quantity of storage and pricing of grains as it is a service and infrastructure provider company only for FCI."
