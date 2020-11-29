Farmers' agitation hijacked by 'anti-national' forces: BJP leader

-
ALSO READ
Farm laws issue: SAD says will initiate national pro-farmer front
Farmers protest LIVE: Farm bodies say won't accept conditional talks
Farmers' strike LIVE updates: Protesters enter Delhi through Tikri border
Farmers continue 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab against farm sector laws
Fortified Delhi lowers guard: Farmers allowed to hold peaceful protests
-
The BJP is ready to talk to farmers to address their apprehensions about the new farm laws, but their agitation seems to have been "hijacked by anti-national" forces, the party's Uttarakhand unit said on Sunday.
The BJP also said that Congress and other parties have "misled" farmers on the agriculture sector-related laws.
"Pro-Pakistan and pro-Khalistan slogans are being shouted in the agitation which seems to have been hijacked," BJP general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam alleged at a press conference here.
"Farmers have nothing to do with it. It has been hijacked by terrorists and anti-national forces. People coming in swanky cars and in bright clothes cannot be farmers," he said.
Gautam was speaking in reference to the protests by thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, against the Centre's new farm laws on Delhi's border points and at the Burari ground.
He also accused Congress and other parties of misleading the farmers.
"Farmers are our brothers and we are ready to talk to them but they are being misled by Congress and other parties," Gautam said, adding that he deplores the entry of "divisive elements" into the agitation.
"The Aam Aadmi Party which did not even provide food to migrant workers during the peak of coronavirus pandemic is pitching tents for the agitating farmers and giving them food. People associated with the stir in Shaheen Bagh have also joined the agitating farmers," he told reporters.
During the press conference, Gautam also shared details of BJP president J P Nadda's four-day tour of Uttarakhand from December 4-7.
He said that the party president will meet seers in Haridwar, the chief minister and ministers in Dehradun besides participating in organisational meetings.
One of the highlights of his visit will be his meeting with the party's booth committees, Gautam said.
He said the BJP will perform even better in the 2022 assembly polls in Uttarakhand than it did in 2017, and win 60 out of the total 70 assembly seats.
The BJP had bagged 57 seats in the state in the last assembly polls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU