ADB raises $4 billion via bonds to help nations fight coronavirus

The (ADB) said on Wednesday it had raised $4 billion through the sale of US dollar bonds to beef up its capital and provide more assistance to countries impacted by the pandemic.

The Manila-based lender has tripled the size of its rescue package to $20 billion to help developing countries in Asia counter the severe macroeconomic and health effects of the pandemic.

"This gives us the resources to continue to provide much needed assistance to the Asia and Pacific region, particularly during this pandemic," treasurer Pierre Van Peteghem said in a statement.





said the 3-year bond fetched a coupon rate of 0.25 per cent and was priced to yield 12 basis points over the 0.25 per cent on US Treasury notes.

plans to raise around $30 billion to $35 billion from the capital markets in 2020.

Global economic losses caused by the pandemic could be between $5.8 trillion and $8.8 trillion this year, ADB data showed, with developing Asia's gross domestic product seen barely growing this year.