JUST IN
Rajasthan govt's irrigation subsidy scheme finds many takers
Mehbooba welcomes Army court suggestion in Amshipura encounter case
India can become 3rd largest world economy by skilling youth, says PM
Chhattisgarh: Readymade garments business thrives in insurgency zone
Flu cases on rise, experts blame mutated strain, dropping of masks
Three-layer healthcare infra for Char Dham yatra pilgrims: Centre
World-class cancer hospital to be constructed in Hamirpur: Himachal CM
CBI at Rabri Devi home because of family's opposition to BJP: Tejashwi
Fire fighters continue battling fire at Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel announces 5G rollout in 125 more cities
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Rajasthan govt's irrigation subsidy scheme finds many takers
icon-arrow-left
Artificial Intelligence tool detects Alzheimer's with 90% accuracy: Study
Business Standard

ADB teams call on Himachal CM, discusses sub-tropical horticulture project

The Chief Minister stressed on the plantation of various other fruit plants that can be grown in low-lying areas so that the fruit diversity in the area could also be increased

Topics
Asian Development Bank | Himachal Pradesh

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Photo: ANI

Asian Development Bank's Project Readiness Financing Mission team led by Sunae Kim, team leader for the Himachal Pradesh Sub-tropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition (HP SHIVA) project, met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Monday and apprised him about objectives and scope of the mission.

The Chief Minister said 257 clusters have been selected in the first phase of Rs 1,292 crore HP Shiva project. Target has been set to benefit about 15,000 farmers by setting up orchards on 4,000 hectares.

He said this project will be implemented in five years and sub-tropical fruit-crop gardens will be set up in about 400 clusters on 6,000 hectares in two phases.

The Chief Minister stressed on the plantation of various other fruit plants that can be grown in low-lying areas so that the fruit diversity in the area could also be increased.

--IANS

vg/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Asian Development Bank

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 19:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU