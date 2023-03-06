India can become 3rd largest world economy by skilling youth, says PM

JUST IN
Topics
Narendra Modi | Indian Economy | youth

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said skilling the youth holds the key to India becoming the third-largest economy in the world from the fifth now.

Virtually addressing a "Rozgar Mela", or employment fair, organised by the Gujarat government at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre in Gandhinagar, Modi said nearly 1.5 lakh youth were given government jobs in the state during the last five years.

The PM emphasised on the need to create a skilled workforce on a large scale to tap growing opportunities in various sectors. "For the new opportunities being created in the country, we need to create skilled manpower on a large scale. India can achieve the target of becoming the third-largest economy only by skilling its youth," he said. India became the world's fifth-largest economy last year. Modi said nearly 18 lakh youths received jobs through employment exchanges during the last few years in his home state of Gujarat, ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "During the last five years, the Gujarat government gave jobs to 1.5 lakh youths. Moreover, nearly 18 lakh youths received jobs through employment exchanges during the last few years in Gujarat," said the PM. At the event, attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, more than 2,500 youths were given appointment letters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 18:43 IST

