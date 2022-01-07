Added 60,000 more medical seats for undergraduates, postgraduates: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
PMO holds informal interaction with ECs; report says no impropriety
Mumbai rains: PMO announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin killed in mishaps
Will never forget contributions of brave freedom fighters of Goa: PM
Strong Indo-Japan ties augur well for entire world: Modi after meeting Suga
Prime Minister Modi to interact with woman self-help groups on Thursday
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the number of doctors that the country produced over the past 7 decades will be added to the health workers in the next decade alone. He pointed out that the Centre had added 60,000 more medical seats since 2014 to the existing 90,000 seats for the undergraduates and postgraduates in the country.
Speaking at the virtual inauguration ceremony of the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in West Bengal's Kolkata, PM Modi said, "The number of doctors that the country produced in the last 70 years, will be produced in the coming 10 years."
Talking about the work done by his government in the medical sector, the Prime Minister said that his government has added 60,000 more medical seats.
"The number of medical seats of undergraduates and postgraduates in the country till 2014 was nearly 90,000. We have added 60,000 new seats in the last 7 years. In 2014, India had only 6 AIIMS. Today, the country is pacing forth toward having a strong network of 22 AIIMS," he said.
Prime Minister Modi also said that the country will achieve the historical feat of administering 1.5 billion COVID vaccine doses in less than a year, today.
He said, "The country had started the new year with the beginning of vaccination of the youth from 15 to 18 years age group. Today, in the first week of the first month of the year, the country is achieving the historical feat of administering 1.5 billion COVID vaccine doses in less than a year's time."
The Prime Minister further said that the feat is a symbol of the self-reliance of India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU