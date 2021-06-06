Adequate arrangements to tackle black fungus cases: Haryana chief minister

-
ALSO READ
Doctors urge for early treatment of black fungus, more drug availability
Haryana makes requisition for 12,000 Amphotericin-B injections from Centre
AIIMS to develop guidelines to treat black fungus amid rising cases
Delhi govt sets up panel for distribution of Amphotericin-B injection
Telangana declares black fungus as notifiable disease under epidemic act
-
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday said the state government has made adequate arrangements to tackle the black fungus outbreak, adding the daily increase in cases has stablised over the past three days.
After a programme here on the World Environment Day, he said that about 600 black fungus or mucormycosis patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Haryana.
About 8,000 injections used in the treatment of black fungus patients have been received, he said.
The chief minister also appealed to people to religiously follow COVID-19 protocols, saying everyone's cooperation is needed in this hour of crisis.
Speaking on environment issues, he said there are about 14,000 ponds in the state which were not cleaned for the past several years, leading to their silting up and water level not being recharged.
He said the state government has constituted the Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority for ensuring the maintenance of these ponds.
In the first phase, 150 ponds covered under the Mahagram Yojana have been renovated, he said, according an official statement here.
As many as 450 ponds will be renovated this year, he added.
On the ongoing farmers' protest, the Chief Minister said everyone has the right to express their views peacefully, but if anyone disturbs law and order they will face strict action.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU