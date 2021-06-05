JUST IN
Business Standard

Nagaland coronavirus update: 309 Covid cases, 6 fresh fatalities reported

Nagaland's Covid-19 tally soared to 22,696 as 309 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 422

Press Trust of India  |  Kohima 

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally soared

to 22,696 on Saturday as 309 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 422, a health official said.

A total of 177 more people were cured of the disease, he said.

Mokokchung reported the highest number of new cases at 164, followed by Kohima (55) and Dimapur (33), the official said.

Dimapur and Mokokchung recorded two fresh fatalities each, while Kohima and Zunheboto reported one death each.

The state now has 4,819 active cases, while 16,814 people have been cured of the disease to date. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 74.08 per cent.

Altogether 641 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The state has tested over 1.98 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far.

Nagaland has vaccinated over 2.33 lakh people to date, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

First Published: Sat, June 05 2021. 23:21 IST

