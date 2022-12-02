JUST IN
Data story: India adds 275 new Covid cases; active tally sees net decline
Business Standard

Adityanath first UP CM to attend World Economic Forum meet in Davos

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be travelling to Davos city in Switzerland in January to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet

Topics
World Economic Freedom | Yogi Adityanath | Davos

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be travelling to Davos city in Switzerland in January to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet.

Yogi Adityanath will be the first chief minister of UP to be attending the WEF meeting.

A delegation of senior officials from the state industries department will accompany him.

Invest UP, the state's investment promotion and facilitation agency, has been delegated the responsibility to make arrangements for the trip and take the help of industry body Confederation of Indian Industries, as and when required.

To be held between January 16 and 20, the WEF meeting will bring leaders from the government, business and civil society together to address the state of the world and discuss priorities for the year ahead.

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 09:49 IST

