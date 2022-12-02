Adityanath first UP CM to attend World Economic Forum meet in Davos

-
ALSO READ
Adityanath presents report card of 100 days of his 2.0 govt in UP
Lumpy virus: Yogi bans cattle fairs in UP as 15 districts report cases
Case lodged against man for 'indecent remarks' on UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Diwali 2022: UP CM Yogi offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya
UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be travelling to Davos city in Switzerland in January to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet.
Yogi Adityanath will be the first chief minister of UP to be attending the WEF meeting.
A delegation of senior officials from the state industries department will accompany him.
Invest UP, the state's investment promotion and facilitation agency, has been delegated the responsibility to make arrangements for the trip and take the help of industry body Confederation of Indian Industries, as and when required.
To be held between January 16 and 20, the WEF meeting will bring leaders from the government, business and civil society together to address the state of the world and discuss priorities for the year ahead.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 09:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU