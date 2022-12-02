JUST IN
BJP uses central agencies to weaken opposition parties: Telangana Minister

Telangana Health and Finance Minister Harish Rao alleged that BJP uses agencies like Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax to weaken opposition parties when the elections are around the corner

Topics
Telangana | Bharatiya Janata Party | Income Tax department

ANI  General News 

raid

Telangana Health and Finance Minister Harish Rao on Thursday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uses agencies like Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax to weaken opposition parties when the elections are around the corner.

"Wherever there are elections in any state, ED and IT raids are conducted. Wherever there are elections they try to demoralise and hold a mud-slinging campaign, Telangana people know very well about it," Rao told media persons here.

He said the tactics of the BJP to weaken the ruling party in Telangana will not work.

"In the past, the Andhra government put many cases on us and arrested us many times but under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao, we have got the state of Telangana," he said.

"Even if you conspire against us, we will stand by the people, stand by the development of Telangana and stand for the welfare of Telangana, we will not bow our head," he added.

Telangana will go to assembly polls next year. The state has 119-member legislative assembly.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 08:06 IST

