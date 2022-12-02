BJP uses central agencies to weaken opposition parties: Telangana Minister

Health and Finance Minister Harish Rao on Thursday alleged that (BJP) uses agencies like and Income Tax to weaken opposition parties when the elections are around the corner.

"Wherever there are elections in any state, ED and IT raids are conducted. Wherever there are elections they try to demoralise and hold a mud-slinging campaign, people know very well about it," Rao told media persons here.

He said the tactics of the BJP to weaken the ruling party in will not work.

"In the past, the Andhra government put many cases on us and arrested us many times but under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao, we have got the state of Telangana," he said.

"Even if you conspire against us, we will stand by the people, stand by the development of Telangana and stand for the welfare of Telangana, we will not bow our head," he added.

Telangana will go to assembly polls next year. The state has 119-member legislative assembly.

