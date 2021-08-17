Afghan unrest may cause Rs 2 billion hit to India's medical tourism

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed injured in explosion in Male
Another Day in Paradise: Govt plans mega tourism event in J&K from April 11
Maldives to reopen for Indian tourists from July 15 as Covid cases decline
Realme X7 Max 5G review: Solid package with a bit of something for everyone
-
The ongoing political unrest in Afghanistan may have huge economical impact on India's medical tourism.
India offers quality medical facilities at a cheaper rate as compared to the US and other developed nations, for which scores of patients, including from Afghanistan, visit the country regularly.
"Afghan patients and their friends and family members contribute around Rs 1.5-2 billion to the Indian economy," said Sanjay Agrawal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
For the Afghans, India is a cheap healthcare destination where hospitals offer quality treatment at reasonable rates.
Out of the total medical tourists, around 54.3 per cent visited India from Bangladesh last year, followed by 9 per cent from Iraq, 8 per cent from Afghanistan, 6 per cent from Maldives and 4.5 per cent from African nations.
"Around 30,000 medical visas are issued every year for Afghan nationals. We roughly estimate that around Rs 1.5-2 billion is at stake due to the political unrest in Afghanistan," Agrawal said.
The government has introduced medical visas along with e-medical visas for 166 nations as part of its policy. Yoga and ayurveda tourism are also being promoted as an alternative form treatment.
While India had invested nearly $3 billion in aid to rebuild Afghanistan, the present political instability in the war-torn nation would have an adverse impact on all the welfare programmes.
According to the spokesperson of Max Healthcare: "There is already a dip in the footfall of patients arriving from overseas owing to the restrictions on commercial flight movement for the past 18 months. We anticipate a further decline in the number of patients arriving from Afghanistan.
"The Indian Embassy there is currently not functioning and the uncertainty over scheduled commercial flights will lead to delay in patient arrivals," said the spokesperson of private hospital in Delhi where many Afghan nationals come for treatment.
"However, once the situation stabalises, we are hopeful that patients will be able to travel for medical assistance to India," he added.
--IANS
avr/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU