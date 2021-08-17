Lalu Prasad's last fodder scam case hearing enters final stage

-
-
The most important and last case related to former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD president Lalu Prasad in the multi million rupee fodder scam has entered the final stage as the defence began its arguments on Tuesday.
The hearing is taking place in special CBI Judge S.K. Shashi's court. The case is related to fraudulent withdrawal to the tune of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda treasury of Ranchi. The CBI has already completed its arguments in the case.
The CBI has produced a total of 575 witnesses in the case. Now, the hearing will take place on a day to day basis.
The CBI had lodged a FIR against 170 people including Lalu Prasad and a chargesheet was filed against 147 people. In the case, 37 accused have died and the rest 110 are facing trial.
According to the CBI, this is the biggest case in terms of fraudulent withdrawal.
Lalu Prasad is currently on bail and has been convicted in four cases and awarded up to seven years in jail.
If he is convicted in the Doranda treasury case, he will have to go back to jail once again.
The multi million rupee fodder scam surfaced in 1996 and at the Patna High Court's directive, the case was handed over to the CBI.
--IANS
ns/skp/bg
