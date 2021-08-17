Tension escalates again; Assam police fire on Mizoram civilians: official

Tension along the Mizoram- border escalated again on Tuesday when personnel of the police allegedly fired on civilians of the neighbouring state injuring one, an official said.

The incident occurred three weeks after a violent clash between police forces of the two North-eastern states left seven people dead and over 50 injured on July 26 and a process of rapprochement is on.

Kolasib district Deputy Commissioner H. Lalthlangliana told PTI that the incident occurred at around 2 am at the disputed Aitlang area bordering Assam's Hailakandi district when three residents of Vairengte town went there to collect meat from a friend, a resident of Bilaipur in Assam, who invited them to come.

One person was injured in the firing by Police personnel who were guarding the inter-state border, he said.

Reaction from the Assam side is not yet available.

