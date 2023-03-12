JUST IN
Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends 54th CISF Raising Day in Hyderabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attended the 54th Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Raising Day parade at National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad

Home Ministry | Amit Shah | BJP

Union Home Minster Amit Shah
New Delhi: Union Home Minster Amit Shah addresses during the 76th Raising Day parade of the Delhi Police, at the New Police Lines, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attended the 54th Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Raising Day parade at National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad.

The CISF was set up under the act of the Parliament of India on March 10, 1969. Since then, CISF Raising Day is being celebrated on March 10 each year.

This year the CISF's annual Raising Day celebrations in being held in Hyderabad today.

Earlier on Saturday, Shah said that the CISF forms one of the pillars of India's internal security.

As per officials, this is the first time that CISF is be holding the 'Raising Day' celebrations outside the National capital, New Delhi. It used to be held at CISF ground located on the outskirts of Delhi, in Ghaziabad.

Last year, Shah attended the 53rd Raising Day ceremony of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Ghaziabad's Indirapuram.

For the last couple of years, all paramilitary forces are celebrating their Raising day outside Delhi.

On March 19, CRPF will hold an annual Raising Day in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district which used to be once dominated by Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

On March 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on their Raising Day, and thanked them for providing round-the-clock security at key locations.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "On their Raising Day, best wishes to all CISF personnel. The CISF has a vital role in our security apparatus. They provide round-the-clock security at key locations including critical and strategic infrastructure."

"The force is known for its hardwork and professional outlook," added PM Modi.

Union Home Shah also wished the personnel of CISF on the raising day and saluted their unwavering commitment to the nation's security.

Taking to his Twitter, Amit Shah said, "Warm wishes to the personnel of CISF on their raising day. They have been instrumental in securing India's critical infrastructures and public places."

"I salute their unwavering commitment to the security of the nation," Amit Shah added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 08:57 IST

