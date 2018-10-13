After G D Agrawal's death, another Ganga activist on fast rushed to AIIMS

Two days after Ganga activist G D Agrawal died at here, another person fasting for conservation of the river was rushed to the premier institute early Saturday.

Thirty-six years old Sant Gopaldas has been fasting for the cause for 110 days. He stopped drinking water three days ago.

He was brought to AIIMS, Rishikesh, at 3.45 am and admitted to its emergency ward, acting medical superintendent of the institute Brijendra Singh told reporters.

The activist is currently being treated at the endocrinology ward of AIIMS, Rishikesh, he said.

Sant Gopaldas is in a bad shape as he has been fasting for a long time. He also suffers from dehydration, Meenakshi Dhar, who heads the team of doctors attending to him at the institute, said.



His sugar level has come down to 65. Though he has refused to eat anything or undergo medical treatment, he is being given intravenous fluids.

The administration has given permission to authorities to take any measures they deem fit to save Gopaldas' life including force-feeding.



Sant Gopaldas began his fast against mining in the Ganga river bed first in Badrinath and had been fasting at Triveni and Bag ghats of the Ganga in since June 24, his follower Arvind Hatwal said at