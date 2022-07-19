After IndiGo bans top CPI-M leader, airlines' bus confiscated for tax dues

-
ALSO READ
Field day for netizens as CPI-M leader bans IndiGo from travel plans
IndiGo failed to protect passengers' security, says Kerala CM Vijayan
IndiGo soars 10% post Q3 nos; analysts upgrade stock, see up to 38% upside
Specially abled child barred from boarding IndiGo flight, NCPCR seeks FIR
IndiGo pilots under scanner for using expletives on radio during flight
-
Twenty four hours after IndiGo Airlines imposed a three-week travel ban on top CPI-M leader and Left Convenor E.P. Jayarajan, their official bus was impounded by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) for non payment of road tax.
The bus, which operates in Kozhikode airport, was impounded by the MVD around noon on Tuesday. The airlines was told that once it pays the dues along with the fine, the bus will be released.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday slammed IndiGo Airlines for imposing a three-week travel ban on Jayarajan.
Vijayan attacked the airlines on the floor of the Assembly saying that he travelled from Kannur to here on June 13 and a protest broke out in the aircraft with two Youth Congress workers raising slogans against him.
"They were trying to harm me but Jayarajan, along with my personal security and staff, stopped the protesters from reaching me. On July 16, the airline without taking the statements of other passengers, in an ex-parte verdict to help the accused (the Youth Congress protesters) failed to protect those who protected me," said Vijayan.
On Monday, it was learnt that Jayarajan, after an internal probe by the airlines, was handed a three-week travel ban, while the two Youth Congress protesters were banned for two weeks.
--IANS
sg/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU