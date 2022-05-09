Specially abled child barred from boarding IndiGo flight, NCPCR seeks FIR

-
The apex child rights body in the country, NCPCR, asked the Jharkhand police on Monday to lodge an FIR against IndiGo for barring a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport.
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo also asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to initiate an inquiry in the matter and take necessary action against the airline and its manager.
IndiGo barred the specially-abled child from boarding the flight on Saturday as he was in "a state of panic". Aviation regulator DGCA has started a probe in the matter and asked the airline to submit a report.
In separate letters to the DGCA and the Jharkhand SSP, the NCPCR said it has received a complaint in the matter and sought action from them.
In a letter to Jharkhand SSP Surendra Kumar Jha, the commission requested the initiation of an inquiry and the lodging of an FIR in the matter as there was prima facie violation of section 7 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, which is cognisable in nature.
"It is also further requested that an action-taken report be submitted to the commission within seven days of receipt of this letter," Kanoongo said.
In the letter to the DGCA, the commission asked for the initiation of an inquiry and further action against IndiGo in the matter.
"It is also suggested that necessary action be taken against the manager of IndiGo airline 6E for denying boarding to the disabled child," the commission said.
