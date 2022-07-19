Several supply-side measures taken in last 4 months to cool inflation: FM

Finance Minister on Tuesday informed the that the government has taken several supply-side measures in last four months to cool .

Prices of major essential commodities are monitored by the government on a regular basis and corrective action is taken from time to time, she said in a written reply to the House.

Measures included reduction in import duties and cess on pulses, rationalization of tariffs and imposition of stock limits on edible oils and oil seeds.

Besides, maintenance of buffer stock for onion and pulses, inclusion of soya meal as an essential commodity in the schedule of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 up to June 30, 2022 and imposition of stock limit on soya meal up to June 30, 2022 were some other measures taken to check .

Earlier this month, the government asked producers to implement a reduction in retail prices and ensure price uniformity across geographies amid a decline in global prices of edible oils.

The central government has directed leading edible oil associations to ensure a reduction of Rs 15 in MRP of edible oils with immediate effect, she said sharing various measures to tame .

In addition, the government reduced excise duty by Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21, 2022, to check prices of petrol and diesel.

A buffer stock of onion and pulses has been maintained for price stabilization, she said.

In reply to another question, Sitharaman said 15 companies including Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency and Tata Cleantech Capital have together raised Rs 4,539 crore from the green bonds in last five years.

These companies raised funds at interest rate of 6.49-8.74 per cent, she said.

In keeping with the ambition to significantly reduce the carbon intensity of the economy, she said, the Union Budget 2022-23 announced the issue of Sovereign Green Bonds for mobilizing resources for green infrastructure.

The issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds will help the government in tapping the requisite finance from potential investors for deployment in public sector projects aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of the economy.

This involves the preparation of a framework for Sovereign Green Bonds issuance in line with international best practices while keeping in mind the domestic priorities of India, selecting appropriate public sector projects, setting up of an institutional mechanism and lastly floating of the bonds, she said.

As on date, no sovereign green bond has been issued by Government of India, she added.

