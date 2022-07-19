IndiGo failed to protect passengers' security, says Kerala CM Vijayan

-
ALSO READ
Kerala to have 15,000 startups, create 200,000 jobs in 5 years: CM Vijayan
IndiGo soars 10% post Q3 nos; analysts upgrade stock, see up to 38% upside
Specially abled child barred from boarding IndiGo flight, NCPCR seeks FIR
Kerala tweaks liquor policy, IT parks now allowed to serve liquor
Central agencies should question CM, family in gold smuggling case: BJP
-
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday slammed IndiGo Airlines for imposing a three-week travel ban on top CPI-M leader and Left Convenor E.P.Jayarajan.
Vijayan attacked the airlines on the floor of the state Assembly saying that he travelled from Kannur to here on June 13 and a protest broke out in the aircraft with two Youth Congress workers raising slogans against him.
"They were trying to harm me but Jayarajan, along with my personal security and staff, stopped the protesters from reaching me. On July 16, the airline without taking the statements of other passengers, in an ex-parte verdict to help the accused (the Youth Congress protesters) failed to protect those who protected me," said Vijayan.
On Monday, it was learnt Jayarajan, after an internal probe by the airlines, was handed over a three-week travel ban, while the two Youth Congress protesters were banned for two weeks.
Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan raised the issue of Jayarajan's travel ban in the floor of the Assembly this morning and said that a case should be registered against him based on the travel ban.
At this, Vijayan said there was a conspiracy hatched by the Youth Congress and chat messages have by now come out about the plan to attack the Chief Minister.
Meanwhile, Youth Congress vice-president and two-time former Congress legislator K.S.Sabarinadhan whose chat messages had come out with regards to the protests to be undertaken by the Youth Congress workers inside the aircraft, was arrested by the local police as he was part of the conspiracy to attack Vijayan.
Sabarinadhan is the son of late top former Congress veteran Minister and Speaker G.Karthikeyan, while his wife is an IAS officer here.
Youth Congress president Shafi Parambil, a three-time Congress legislator while interacting with the media called Vijayan is a coward adding, "just see how scared he is that he gets rattled when someone shouts slogans against him".
"Sabarinadhan had presented himself before the local police probing the Vijayan attack case at 10.30 a.m. Around 11.03 am, he moved an anticipatory bail plea against being summoned before the police. The court then pointed out that Sabarinadhan should not be arrested till his anticipatory bail plea is disposed. But soon the government's counsel informed the court that he has been arrested. Sabarinadhan was informed of his arrest by the police at 12.29 p.m," said Parambil.
The court after hearing the arrest asked the prosecution to produce all the details of the arrest before the court in the afternoon.
Meanwhile, the police informed that Sabarinadhan would be produced before the court in the afternoon.
A huge number of Youth Congress workers and few Congress legislators are protesting before the police station, here, where Sabarinadhan is presently arrested.
Satheesan said strange things are happening under Vijayan as Sabarinadhan has been arrested in an attempt to murder case conspiracy against Vijayan.
"We demanded that a case be registered against Jayarajan and just see, when Jayarajan was given three weeks ban, the protesters Youth Congress workers were given only two weeks ban. Vijayan is doing strange things and just see how the police are acting and even the court's directive is being overlooked by Vijayan who thinks that he can use power to do what he wants," said Satheesan.
--IANS
sg/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU