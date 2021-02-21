After pull-back at Pangong, India, China to push for resolution elsewhere

India and China positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area during the tenth round of Corps commander level talks between both countries, the government said on Sunday.

"Both sides noted that disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC in Western Sector," the government said in a release.

On February 20, India and China held 10th round of corps commander level talks for 16 hours on the Chinese side of the Moldo/Chushul border meeting point.

The discussion was focused on further disengagement at three friction points in Eastern Ladakh, including Gogra heights, Hot Springs and Depsang plains.

Both sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on other issues along the LAC in the Western Sector during the meeting.

The two sides agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, continue their communication and dialogue, stabilise and control the situation on the ground, push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the country will not allow any "unilateral action" on its border and will pay any cost to thwart such attempts.

He slammed the Congress party for 'doubting' Indian soldiers' bravery and asserted that the disengagement process by India and China in eastern is 'complete' after nine rounds of diplomatic and military level talks