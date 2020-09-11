JUST IN
Business Standard

After robots, Bengal plans to procure drones for better fire fighting

These four robots would be used in situations where it is too dangerous for fire brigade personnel to venture, minister said

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal fire services

department is contemplating to procure drones after acquiring four robots as a better fire fighting gear, state minister Sujit Bose said on Friday.

These four robots would be used in situations where it is too dangerous for fire brigade personnel to venture or in places not accessible to them, the fire and emergency services minister said.

West Bengal is the only state that has four such robots, he said.

"Now, the department is planning to introduce drones," the minister said at a valedictory session of the Safety Symposium & Exposition organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Fire audits are conducted regularly in the state, he said.

Bose said that fire services department personnel also helped in the sanitisation and fumigation of COVID hospitals, quarantine centres and administrative offices across the state during the pandemic.

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 22:06 IST

