Social activist, former Haryana MLA Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80

Social activist and former Haryana MLA Swami Agnivesh passed away on Friday at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi.
He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill.
Swami Agnivesh was associated with Arya Samaj and had led a campaign against bonded labour.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid his tributes on the demise of Swami Agnivesh.
"The founder of Bandhua Mukti Morcha and revolutionary leader of Arya Samaj Swami Agnivesh passed away today. His death is an irreparable loss for Arya Samaj and for the country. My humble tributes," Gandhi said.
