Aged & ill prisoners can be released from jails in Rajasthan: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday approved a proposal for releasing sick and old prisoners lodged in various jails of the state.
According to an official statement, the Chief Minister has approved the proposal for premature release of such prisoners who have served most of their sentences in good faith or are suffering from serious diseases and are old.
According to the proposal, premature release may be given to such prisoners who are suffering from cancer, AIDS, leprosy, dependent on others for daily activities and other serious diseases or are blind or handicapped and have been sentenced to imprisonment for a term other than life imprisonment.
Along with this, men who are 70 years and above and women, who are 65 years or more and have served one-third of their sentence will be able to get premature release.
Under the proposal, those prisoners can also be released who are serving life term and have served 14 years imprisonment but it will be based on their conduct in prison in the last two years.
Apart from this, those prisoners who are serving a sentence other than life imprisonment, whose two-third parts of the jail term has been completed and the conduct has been satisfactory for the last two years may also be released prematurely.
Prisoners who have been sentenced by courts to imprisonment for a term of three months or less may also be released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
