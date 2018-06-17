JUST IN
Agenda for 'New India 2022' will be finalised in a month: NITI Aayog

The government think tank has been working on the strategy document for a while.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NITI Aayog said on Sunday that development agenda for 'New India 2022' would be finalised in a month or so after seeking comments from states.

The government think tank has been working on the strategy document for a while.

"Developed agenda for New India 2022 is still being revised. It was not presented in today's NITI's Governing Council meeting...We want the document to reflect ground realities," Kumar said when asked as to why it was not taken up at the fourth meeting of the Council today.

When pressed further NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, "Development plan (document) is almost ready, it will sent to states soon for comments. We needed more consultation. It will be finalised in one and half months."

The Aayog had earlier planned to come out with three documents - a three-year action agenda, seven-year medium term strategy paper and a 15-year vision document.

In a presentation last year, it had said the foundation for freedom from six problems poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism and communalism will be laid by 2022 when India celebrates 75 years of independence.
