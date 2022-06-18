Agnipath protests reach Assam, Northeast Frontier Railway cancels trains

-
Protests against the Centre's 'Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces reached Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday where a group of students agitated against the Centre's move.
The protesters claimed that the scheme is nothing but a 'bluff' which would adversely impact the future of the aspirants looking to serve in the armed forces. They also alleged that the scheme has been introduced in order to destroy the scope of securing permanent jobs in the armed forces.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier announced that every 'Agniveer' who is a permanent resident of Assam will be directly absorbed into the state police force at the end of their four-year tenure.
Meanwhile, in view of the large-scale agitations leading to damages to railway properties, including burning of train coaches in Bihar and elsewhere, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled a few trains in this route.
--IANS
tanuj/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
