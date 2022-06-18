Shocked by cowardly terrorist attack on gurudwara in Kabul: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Saturday condemned the "barbaric'' terrorist attack on the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in .

Several blasts were reported near the gurudwara, in the latest targeted attack on a place of worship of a minority community in the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

The Afghan interior ministry, in a statement, said two persons were injured after unidentified attackers attempted to enter the area, according to Tolo news.

Modi tweeted, "Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in . I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)