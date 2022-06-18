Kerala CM urges Modi to suspend Agnipath, says protests show youths' mood

-
ALSO READ
Kerala turning into unlawful state under CM Vijayan Pinarayi: Nadda
Protests against Agnipath rage on; mobs attack Bihar Deputy CM's house
Kerala to have 15,000 startups, create 200,000 jobs in 5 years: CM Vijayan
Agnipath scheme announced after wide-ranging consultations: Rajnath
Agnipath protest: BJP MP Varun Gandhi urges students to follow non-violence
-
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put on hold the Agnipath scheme, saying the "protests erupting" against it is a clear indication of the sentiments of India's youngsters.
His statement came amid raging protests in many states including Kerala against the implementation of the scheme. In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, "Protests erupting against the Agnipath Scheme is a clear indication of the sentiments of India's youngsters. In the interest of our country, requested the Hon.@PMOIndia to put the scheme on hold, address criticism by professionals and duly consider the apprehensions of our youth." The Centre had on Tuesday unveiled the ambitious Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youths aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.
On Thursday night, it raised the upper age limit for recruitment under the 'Agnipath' scheme to 23 years for 2022 as the protests against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the three services intensified.
On Saturday, the Centre also announced several incentives including reserving 10 per cent vacancies in its paramilitary and the Defence Ministry for Agnipath retirees and said it will look into any grievance about the new military recruitment scheme "with an open mind'.
Those recruited under the scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'.
After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each batch will be offered regular service.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU