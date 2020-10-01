Agra: Religious sites, schools, colleges to remain shut till Oct 15

In view of the rising cases, the district administration has further decided to keep religious places and educational institutions shut till October 15.

School and college management said that normal classes would commence from October 1.

Priests of Hindu temples were equally disappointed as special functions for the Purushottam Maas (an extra month every three years in the Hindu calendar considered auspicious for conducting worship and rituals) will not be allowed.

Meanwhile, there was an encouraging trend in the past six days, with a daily tally of Covid-19 cases dropping.

In the last 24 hours, 57 fresh cases were reported. The total number now stands at 5,760, of which 4,875 have been discharged. The number of deaths is 127, while the number of active cases has come down to 758, health officials said on Thusrady.

After reports of swelling crowds at the sample collection centres, the District Magistrate visited the centres and directed to facilitate sample collection promptly without violation of social distancing norms.

Senior police officials said those not wearing masks would be fined on the spot. The campaign will continue daily for a couple of hours in the afternoon.

Shopkeepers too have been warned that their establishments would be closed if social distancing and mask-wearing norms are flouted.

