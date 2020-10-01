Priyanka, Rahul to visit Hathras in UP to meet gangrape victim's family

-
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family members of a Dailt gangrape victim, who died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.
"Priyanka and Rahul will be visiting Hathras to meet the family members of the victim," Uttar Pradesh Congress media coordinator Lalan Kumar said, adding that a large number of party workers have gathered at Ghaziabad to receive the two leaders.
In Hathras, the district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and ordered sealing of the district borders to maintain peace.
A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 and referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday.
