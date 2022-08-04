JUST IN
Suspicious bag found in Delhi's Rohini, elderly woman claims it later
Business Standard

Ahead of 75th I-Day, Chhattisgarh SHGs get govt help to stitch tricolour

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced commemorating the Mahotsav week from August 11 to 17 and unfurling the tricolour at their houses and government buildings

Topics
Independence Day | Chhattisgarh | Bhupesh Baghel

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Yamini Sahu has been relentlessly working on her sewing-machine with a mission -- to stitch the tricolour and become part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 18:31 IST

