'Proposals worth Rs 10 trn lined up before Invest Rajasthan 2022 summit'

Rajasthan is all set to make a big leap towards the new era of Industrialisation with proposals of over Rs 10 trillion lined up ahead of 'Invest Rajasthan 2022 summit', said the officials, adding that "the proposals have arrived across sectors following the advantages of land, resources, infrastructure and state government policies".

State Minister of Industries Shakuntala Rawat said, "On 7 and 8 October, 2022, will host the 'Invest Rajasthan Summit' in Jaipur. It will host approximately 3,000 delegates from various industries/sectors to have deliberations on varied sectors during conclaves/ sessions on Startups, Agri and Agri Processing, Future Ready Sectors, Tourism, MSME. The Summit will commemorate the fructification of investment proposals received in Rajasthan".

Ahead of the summit, investment proposals from Reliance, Renew Power Solar Module Manufacturing, Renew Power Green Hydrogen, Lenskart Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Okaya EV Pvt Ltd., Saint Gobain Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Adani Group, Asahi Glass., RSWM Limited, Sudiva Spinners, Borosil Limited, Wipro Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd. E-Pack Durable Pvt. Ltd., Anand Shree Trust, Sahasra Semiconductor Pvt. Ltd. have been provided clearances.

Along with several multinational and Indian investors, the summit has also attracted proposals from the local entrepreneurs, assuring development of a conducive ecosystem for industries in the state. In advance towards Invest Rajasthan, various roadshows and investor connect programmes have been held across India and abroad. Recently, Startup Conclave was organised where 4,192 memorandums of understanding and letters of intent were received. The MoUs signed are majorly in Mines and Minerals, Agri and Agro Processing, Tourism, Textile, Engineering, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Health and Medical, Logistics, Energy and Handicraft. Out of the 4,192 MoUs/LoIs, already 39 per cent have been implemented or in the advanced stage of setting up their ventures in the state. The aim of the state government is to have most of the MoUs/LoIs on ground before the Summit.

Veenu Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan said, "The Summit will see breakaway sessions on topics addressing new age agendas pertaining to Tourism, Renewable energy, MSMEs, Agri, Startups. For the MoUs and LoIs signed the government is putting in a lot of effort to provide clearances and permissions so that these can be started timely."

--IANS

arc/dpb

