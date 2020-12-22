Ahead of Assembly polls, Kerala CM kicks off state tour from Kollam

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Kerala Assembly polls, CM Vijayan faces multiple challenges
EC seeks explanation from Kerala CM on free Covid-19 vaccine announcement
Rising prices of vegetables: Kerala CM writes to counterparts in Maha, TN
Kerala CM reminds people to be vigilant and continue social distancing
Elaborate arrangements at airports in Kerala to receive Pravasi Malayalees: Pinarayi Vijayan
-
Ahead of upcoming assembly polls in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan kicked off his 'Kerala tour' from Kollam on Tuesday, where he said that all-round development based on social justice is the prime focus of Left government, which would be expanded further.
Though public campaigns is yet to be begun, as a pre-runner, Pinarayi Vijayan during the tour to all districts is interacting with people from different sections of the society.
"As many as 2.5 lakh houses have been completed through Life Mission housing scheme. It is a great achievement to have a home for 10 lakh people. Our children study in world-class schools. We also made a great leap in the health sector, which in turn helped us fight the Covid epidemic in a better way," he said during the interaction.
Hitting at the previous UDF government, Vijayan said that experience in the past was that nothing would happen here.
"Even when the world recognized the talent of the Malayalees, our problem was that it could not be used in our state for development. But LDF government was able to change it,' he said.
The Chief Minister also said that the state has been made investment friendly.
"Our big push to development changed the general investment atmosphere of the state itself. We had a lot of positive factors and it was all used effectively. Following this, world class companies came to Kerala. The Chief Minister said that the world was convinced that Kerala was conducive to investment," he added.
Vijayan also claimed that most of the promises made in the election manifesto were fulfilled.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU