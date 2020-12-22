Jammu and Kashmir records 308 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

on Tuesday recorded 308 new cases, raising the tally to 1,18,803, while six more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,850, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 134 were from reported from the Kashmir Valley and 174 from the Jammu division, they said.

The officials said Jammu recorded the highest of 99 cases, followed by 65 in Srinagar district.

There are now 3,646 active cases in the union territory, they said.

As many as 281 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the number of those cured to 1,13,307, the officials said.

The UT reported six COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours -- five from Jammu and one from the Kashmir region. The death toll due to the pandemic has now reached 1,850, they said.

