Jammu and Kashmir records 308 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Noida records 32 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate goes past 97%
'Features that could make someone coronavirus super-spreader identified'
-
Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 308 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 1,18,803, while six more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,850, officials said.
Of the fresh cases, 134 were from reported from the Kashmir Valley and 174 from the Jammu division, they said.
The officials said Jammu recorded the highest of 99 cases, followed by 65 in Srinagar district.
There are now 3,646 active cases in the union territory, they said.
As many as 281 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the number of those cured to 1,13,307, the officials said.
The UT reported six COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours -- five from Jammu and one from the Kashmir region. The death toll due to the pandemic has now reached 1,850, they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU