JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Manchester United compounds Liverpool's woes with victory in FA Cup
Business Standard

Ahead of tractor rally, farmers announce march to Parliament on Budget Day

Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Monday announced that will undertake a foot march towards the Parliament building from various locations on Budget Day, on February 1.

Topics
Farmers protests | Centre | Budget 2021

ANI  |  General News 

Farmers sitting as they host the national flag during an ongoing protest against the new warm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday.
Farmers sitting as they host the national flag during an ongoing protest against the new warm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Monday announced that will undertake a foot march towards the Parliament building from various locations on Budget Day, on February 1.

"On February 1, we will march on foot towards Parliament in Delhi from different locations." Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal said here today while addressing a press conference at the Singhu border

Farmers from all across the country are marching towards Delhi to participate the scheduled tractor rally on January 26, Republic Day to protest against the Central Government's three new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, January 25 2021. 21:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.