Ahead of Trump's visit, Hercules planes arrive for US President's security

Following their security protocol, the American side is flying in equipment for the safety of the US' first couple, with the first transport plane, carrying security gadgets, arriving at the airport here on Monday.

US President and First Lady Melania Trump are arriving here on February 24. The high security measures being taken began with the arrival of the C-17 Globemaster plane, which was accorded a priority landing.

The plane carried various security equipment including a security car, sniper units, fire safety equipment, spy cameras etc.

Furthermore, four more such planes are expected to arrive at the Ahmedabad airport by Saturday. Two other planes will also arrive along with the Air Force One bringing the Trumps here, and also carrying a bullet-proof vehicle for his use.

Moreover, 18 officials from the US Secret Service inspected the security arrangements at the Motera stadium on Monday, where the 'Kem Cho Trump' event is being held to welcome the US President.

American agencies have set up a control room in the Motera stadium while 200 of its security personnel have arrived.

Similarly, the Special Protection Group and Gujarat Police have also set up their own control rooms at the stadium.