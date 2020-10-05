Ahmedabad reports 191 Covid cases taking tally to 37,623; death toll 1,841

-
-
The COVID-19 death toll in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district rose to 1,841 on Sunday with three more fatalities, while 191 fresh cases took the tally in the district to 37,623, the state health department said.
A total of 272 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count in the district to 31,879, the department said in its release.
The number of recoveries exceeded new cases in both Ahmedabad city and the rural parts of the district.
While the city reported 172 new cases and 250 recoveries, the rural parts reported 19 cases and 22 recoveries, it added.
All three deaths were reported in the city, the department said.
The number of micro-containment areas set up in Ahmedabad city further went down to 190 after the removal of ten and addition of six new areas based on the detection of new cases, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said.
According to the civic body's COVID-19 bulletin released on Sunday afternoon, there are 3,475 active cases in the city, with the west zone accounting for 622 cases, closely followed by the northwest zone with 619 cases.
Recovery rate in rural Ahmedabad stands at 95 per cent with a total of 2,402 patients getting discharged so far, including 22 on Sunday. This part of the district has reported 2,529 COVID-19 cases so far, and 58 deaths, officials said.
