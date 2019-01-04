AIADMK, DMK walk out of Rajya Sabha over Mekedatu dam construction issue

parties - AIADMK and - on Friday staged a walkout from in protest against the central government's refusal to withdraw permission for a feasibility report on construction of dam on Cauvery river in Karnataka.

Left party members too walked out of the House alleging political violence by the BJP in Kerala following a row over women's entry into Sabarimala temple.

Members of the AIADMK and DMK, which are bitter political rivals in Tamil Nadu, walked out of the House after making separate submissions.

A Navaneethakrishnan (AIADMK) said the central government must withdraw permission for detailed feasibility report (DFR) on the dam.

"They are not conceding to our demand so we are walking out," he said.

After the AIADMK members walked out, Tiruchi Siva (DMK) said the permission to conduct DFR had created confusion.

Demanding revoking of the DFR order, he said he was walking out of the House as a mark of protest.

Left party members too were on their feet trying to raise the issue of violence during a BJP-sponsored bandh in Kerala, but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not allow them.

In protest, they walked out of the House.

Naidu, who is known for his witty one-liners, remarked that members can "talk out, walk out but not break out.