SC asks panel to reduce water level at Mullaperiyar dam by three feet

The today asked the Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) and a sub-committee set up by to deal with the flood situation in the state to coordinate and explore the possibility of reducing the water level at the by three feet.

A bench of and Justice D Y Chandrachud asked and to abide by the directions given by on the rehabilitation of displaced people and the reduction of water level from the existing 142 feet to 139 feet at the dam.

The bench observed that it was not an expert to deal with such severe natural calamity and was leaving to the executive to contain the crisis.

The top court asked to submit the report on the steps taken on disaster management and rehabilitation measures.

The death toll in the monsoon fury in the southern state has crossed 167, while rains and flood water have caused extensive damage.

Rise in flood waters in River due to the rains and opening of the shutters of all major dams including Mullaperiyar, Cheruthoni, part of Idukki reservoir and Idamalayar, have severely affected the lives of people in downstream areas.