Modi inaugurates 8 projects, lays foundation stones for 4 others in Manipur

Friday inaugurated eight key development projects and laid the foundation stones for four schemes in

The inaugurated the projects during a public rally in Imphal. These include an integrated check post in Moreh, Dolaithabi Barrage, a and a buffer water reservoir.

"Today, has received the gift of integrated check post, (built) at a cost of over Rs 125 crore. This is not just a check post ... It has dozens of features," he said.



PM Modi also inaugurated improved and upgraded water supply for Churachandpur zone, eco-tourism complex at Thangapat in district, an integrated tourist destination in district and the water supply scheme at JNV, Lambui and its surrounding villages.

He also laid the foundation stone for four projects -- infrastructure development of in district, flood lighting of hockey stadium and the main stadium at the in district and AstroTurf laying in Langjing Achouba of district, officials said.