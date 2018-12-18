Rajya Sabha disrupted for fifth day amid uproar over Rafale deal, Cauvery

could not function for fifth consecutive day of as the House was adjourned after heated exchanges between the and members on deal while the and protested over Cauvery issue.

As the House met Tuesday morning, M Venkaiah Naidu informed the members that various notices on urgent matters, ranging from cyclones affecting lives in some states to price rise to agriculture crisis, have been admitted for discussion.

Naidu, who had adjourned the proceedings for the entire day on Monday amid uproar over Rafale, Cauvery and other issues, appealed to the members to let the House run its business.

The said that he was going through a privilege notice given by the Opposition.

However, soon after the papers were laid by the ministers, members from the two major of -- and -- trooped into the Well of the House, carrying placards and shouting slogans against the construction of a dam on





Some members from were also seen displaying placards demanding special status for the state.

Amid sloganeering, of Opposition said the privilege motion against the government on the jet deal should be accepted as the matter is agitating the minds of the people.

Azad alleged the government has misled Parliament and the on the issue, triggering vociferous protests from the treasury benches.

The senior said the government has no right to continue in office and "should go".

Naidu, however, said that the should be allowed to take a view on the Privilege notice.

The had given the notice demanding an explanation from the government on why it provided the "wrong" information on the purchase of fighter jet from a French company.

Countering Azad, for Parliamentary Affairs said the government was ready to discuss all issues, including Rafale.

He demanded that the Congress apologise in the wake of the apex court's refusal to order an SIT probe in Rafale deal and Sajjan Kumar's conviction by the in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

As slogan shouting by the and members continued in the Well of the House, Naidu adjourned the House till 2 PM.

When the House resumed in the afternoon again, Naidu proposed to discuss a calling attention of the on the situation arising due to devastation caused by cyclones Gaja and Titli in some states and the action taken by the government in this regard.

However, senior Congress raised a point of order saying that for Parliamentary Affairs had referred to and it is against the rule to demand his apology because he is member of other House.

Soon after, the ruling party member again started raising slogans and demanded apology from Gandhi while some of the AIADMK and DMK members trooped into the well to protest over Cauvery issue.

Naidu said that there is no point of order in the matter and asked the member to discuss the serious issues mainly related farmers which are a problem not only in Tamil Naidu but across the country.

proceedings have been disrupted since the session started last week on issues like Rafale, dam on and demand for special status to