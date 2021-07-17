AICTE permits BTech programs in 11 regional languages: Dharmendra Pradhan

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has permitted BTech programs in 11 regional languages, Union Education Minister announced on Saturday.

These languages are Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi and Odia.

" has permitted BTech programs in 11 regional languages. PM Shri



@narendramodi is committed to promoting regional languages in mainstream education. NEP stresses on this important aspect to empower students coming from diverse regions," Pradhan tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu welcomed the decision of 14 engineering colleges across eight states to offer courses in regional languages in select branches from the new academic year.

"Gratitude to Hon. Vice President for welcoming the decision to offer courses in regional language in engineering colleges," Pradhan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)