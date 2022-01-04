SEC to hold meeting on Bharat Biotech's Nasal vaccine booster dose

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: New Omicron patient in Delhi asymptomatic, complains of weakness
India decides to lift ban on Italian defence firm Leonardo with conditions
No recommendations for Covid booster dose by SEC: Report
BJP will write new story in West Bengal: Nadda assures leaders, voters
Sputnik's single-dose vax gets DCGI nod for Phase-III trials in India
-
New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon to discuss Bharat Biotech's application for clinical trials of its intranasal Covid vaccine as a booster or a third dose.
The Hyderabad-based manufacturer has proposed the booster dose for those who have been already been innoculated against COVID with Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.
Bharat Biotech aims to conduct clinical trials on 5,000 subjects (50 per cent vaccinated with Covishield and 50 per cent vaccinated with Covaxin).
The interval between the second dose and booster dose will be six months, sources have told ANI.
According to the sources, India is expected to get an Intranasal booster vaccine in March, after timely conduction of trials.
Earlier in mid-December, the company sought permission to conduct clinical trials for its intranasal booster dose.
The SEC will also hold a meeting to provide emergency use authorization to Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine, which is a one shot vaccine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU