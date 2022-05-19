AIIMS hikes price for pvt wards, abolishes user charges for investigations

-
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday announced a hike in the room rent and diet charge for private wards and the abolition of user charges for all investigations and laboratory charges.
The charges for its A-category room in private wards have been doubled from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 per day, whereas B-category rooms rise from Rs 2,000 per day to Rs 3,000 from June 1. The room rent for both categories is inclusive of admission charges.
The premier health institution has set charge of Rs 300 per day for diet at the private wards. The revised price will also be applicable from June 1.
"The 10 days advance deposit for A class/deluxe room will be Rs 63,000 and for B class/ordinary rooms will be Rs 33,000. The revised charge will be applicable w.e.f June 1, 2022", the AIIMS said in a statement.
In a separate statement, the AIIMS also announced the abolition of user charges for all investigations and laboratory charges currently costing upto Rs 300 per procedure.
"AIIMS is pleased to approve abolition of user charges for all investigations and laboratory charges currently costing upto Rs 300 per procedure in AIIMS Hospital and all centres with immediate effect," the premier health institution said.
