Delhi HC sets aside AAP government's doorstep ration delivery scheme

The Thursday set aside the AAP government's doorstep ration delivery scheme, Mukhymantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna.

The high court allowed two petitions filed by ration dealers challenging the scheme.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said the is free to bring another doorstep delivery scheme but it cannot use grains provided by the Centre for this doorstep scheme.

The high court had on January 10 reserved its order on the pleas by petitioners Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh and Delhi Ration Dealers Union after holding extensive hearings.

