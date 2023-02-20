JUST IN
Govt extends quality control order for ferronickel grade till July 23
Govt committee to monitor high temperature impact on wheat crop
Uber to introduce EVs in India for ride-sharing in push to clean cars
Enforcement Directorate raids premises of 7 Cong leaders in Chhattisgarh
CBI defers questioning on Dy CM Sisodia's request for more time
Final NDRF team under Operation Dost returns from Turkey as rescue ends
1,338 elected AICC members to have voting rights in Congress plenary
Switch Mobility, JBM among 6 firms to supply 6,465 electric buses
Cops use water cannons to disperse employees demanding restoration of OPS
Air India's aircraft order ignites expectation from Indian aviation sector
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Modi condoles death of BJP leader and former Governor O P Kohli
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt extends quality control order for ferronickel grade till July 23

The extension is for six months till July 23, 2023. The government had earlier given a three-month extension till January 23, 2023

Topics
Steel products | steel

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel

The government has extended the enforcement date of its steel and steel products quality control order for a ferronickel grade by another six months till July 23 this year.

"The Steel and Steel Products Quality Control Order dated December 22, 2020, and subsequent order dated November 1, 2022, the date of enforcement of Indian Standards (IS) 4409:1973 specification of ferronickel is extended further,"a steel ministry notification said.

The extension is for six months till July 23, 2023. The government had earlier given a three-month extension till January 23, 2023.

Ferronickel is imported mainly from European countries besides Russia and China to produce stainless steel and alloy steel, which are used in white goods, metro trains, railways etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Steel products

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 23:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.