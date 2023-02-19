JUST IN
Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

'After the IX540 Air India Express flight was checked on landing, it was found that the top layer of a wheel of the nose gear of the aircraft had de-capped'

Topics
Air India | Indian aviation | Aviation sector

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram sought assistance from the airport here on Sunday after the pilot experienced some problem during landing, an airline source said.

"The pilot felt something uneasy during landing and sought assistance from the ATC. It was a normal landing at the scheduled arrival time of 6.30 AM. No emergency was declared by the pilot," the source said.

After the IX540 Air India Express flight was checked on landing, it was found that the top layer of a wheel of the nose gear of the aircraft had de-capped, he said.

"There is nothing serious about that," he added.

The plane was towed to the flight bay and all passengers deboarded safely, the source said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 10:34 IST

