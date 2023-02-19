Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

-
ALSO READ
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf
One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been
PM Modi to commission India's first indigenous aircraft carrier on Sep 2
Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
-
An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram sought assistance from the airport here on Sunday after the pilot experienced some problem during landing, an airline source said.
"The pilot felt something uneasy during landing and sought assistance from the ATC. It was a normal landing at the scheduled arrival time of 6.30 AM. No emergency was declared by the pilot," the source said.
After the IX540 Air India Express flight was checked on landing, it was found that the top layer of a wheel of the nose gear of the aircraft had de-capped, he said.
"There is nothing serious about that," he added.
The plane was towed to the flight bay and all passengers deboarded safely, the source said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 10:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU