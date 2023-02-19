Latest LIVE: APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission-2023 launched



Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate the seven-day-long International Shivratri Fair on February 19 in Mandi, the District Commissioner said on Saturday. According to Arindam Chaudhary, the Mandi DM, and also Chairman of Mandi Shivratri Mela Committee, this year 215 hill gods have been invited to the fair, and 150 are expected to attend it.

Martin Foundation in association with Dr International Foundation and Space Zone India launched the Launch Vehicle Mission-2023. Through this initiative, more than 5000 students from Grades VI to XII from different parts of the country, have been enabled to design and develop 150 PICO satellites.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Turkey on Sunday to view relief operations after a massive earthquake. Blinken will visit the Incirlik air base, through which aid is flowing, and then hold talks with senior Turkish officials in the capital Ankara, the US State Department announced.